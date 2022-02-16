Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Arch Resources has decreased its dividend by 84.4% over the last three years. Arch Resources has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $38.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average of $86.63. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $125.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 118.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $11.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by ($0.98). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCH. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arch Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Arch Resources by 39.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

