Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Short Interest Update

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ATSPT opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $9.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $2,445,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $4,883,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,051,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,748,000.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

