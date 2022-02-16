Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Archrock’s earnings. Archrock posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Archrock.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode bought 6,350 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 457.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archrock stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $8.62. 35,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,410. Archrock has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.24%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

