Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Shares Up 4.9%

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) shares shot up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.70. 28,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 907,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 322.24%.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode acquired 6,350 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 3,544.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 645,295 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Archrock by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Archrock by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Archrock by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,796,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,656,000 after buying an additional 341,833 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

