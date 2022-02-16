Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.41) per share for the quarter.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 880.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 83,490 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $3,705,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 297.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,789,000. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.