Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Short Interest Up 65.0% in January

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 84,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 283,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 1,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,014. Ares Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

