Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $683.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.25. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $16.98.

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACRE shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

