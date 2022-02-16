Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:ARDC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. 78,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $16.66.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 76,453 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 17.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 30,404 shares in the last quarter.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
