Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 161,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,189. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.48.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

