Argo Investments Limited (ARG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Argo Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Get Argo Investments alerts:

Argo Investments Company Profile

Argo Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm employs a qualitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It conducts in-house analysis to make its investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.