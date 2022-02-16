Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $122.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arista Networks from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.46.

NYSE ANET opened at $129.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 876 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $113,993.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $12,951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,694 shares of company stock worth $96,104,897 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

