Arisz Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARIZ) Short Interest Update

Arisz Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARIZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Arisz Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Arisz Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARIZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,656,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $976,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $776,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Arisz Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

