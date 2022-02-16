Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Stock Price Down 16.1%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) fell 16.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.94. 303 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Arjo AB (publ) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.