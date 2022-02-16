Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Short Interest Update

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the January 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ARLO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 416,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,394. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $780.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

