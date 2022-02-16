Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will report $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.43. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AJG traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $116.78 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.