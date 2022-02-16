Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.95. 444,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average is $81.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $108.46.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 278,129 shares of company stock worth $18,673,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after acquiring an additional 165,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 2,458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

