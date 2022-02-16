ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Down 25.9% in January

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,960,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 12,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KGI Securities cut shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

ASX opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 9.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in ASE Technology by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

