ASGN Incorporated to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.92 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – William Blair increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ASGN in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the business services provider will earn $5.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.73.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

ASGN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

ASGN stock opened at $111.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ASGN has a 12-month low of $89.33 and a 12-month high of $131.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 476.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $487,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

