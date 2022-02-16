Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 37.4% in January

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,465,800 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 2,341,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,584,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AABB stock remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,277,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,043,518. Asia Broadband has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.
About Asia Broadband
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Broadband (AABB)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.