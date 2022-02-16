Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Down 37.4% in January

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,465,800 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the January 15th total of 2,341,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,584,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AABB stock remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,277,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,043,518. Asia Broadband has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a resource company. It focuses on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc Asia Broadband was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

