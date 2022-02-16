ASOS (LON:ASC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,950.00

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,950 ($26.39) and last traded at GBX 1,990.40 ($26.93), with a volume of 87019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,038 ($27.58).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASC shares. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($41.14) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($44.65) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($54.80) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($48.17) to GBX 2,300 ($31.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,130 ($55.89).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,246.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,814.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($29.82), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,951,124.82).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

