Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.66.

ASPU opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

