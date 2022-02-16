Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ASBFY traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $25.60. 41,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4151 per share. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASBFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($39.24) to GBX 2,700 ($36.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,367.50.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.