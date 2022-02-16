Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of Astrotech stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astrotech by 178.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astrotech by 43.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 86,517 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the third quarter worth $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.
Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.
