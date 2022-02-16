Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.25

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.25 and last traded at C$7.90, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.42.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$159.09 million during the quarter.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.