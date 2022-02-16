Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Trading Up 5.5%

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.53. Approximately 2,550,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,499,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$827.85 million and a P/E ratio of 46.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.