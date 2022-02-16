Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Raymond James raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.31.

ACBI stock opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 40.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,309,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,283,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

