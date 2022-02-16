Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in January

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €6.80 ($7.73) to €6.60 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €401.00 ($455.68) to €3.90 ($4.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €4.20 ($4.77) to €3.80 ($4.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS AIOSF traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

