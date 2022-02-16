AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AU Optronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUOTY remained flat at $$7.39 during midday trading on Wednesday. 51,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,523. AU Optronics has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16.

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

