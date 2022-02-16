Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Up 5.4%

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.78. 407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AURA. BTIG Research began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Aura Biosciences Inc will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AURA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

