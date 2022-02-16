Aurox (URUS) Achieves Market Cap of $39.66 Million

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for about $75.98 or 0.00173640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aurox has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $39.66 million and approximately $147,344.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00038151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00105843 BTC.

About Aurox

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

