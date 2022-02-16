AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will report sales of $6.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.43 billion and the lowest is $6.29 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $25.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $25.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.35 billion to $28.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $108.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.14.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,594,000 after acquiring an additional 204,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after acquiring an additional 495,490 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.