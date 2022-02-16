Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $184.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $168.47 and a 1-year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

