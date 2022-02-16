AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 25.44.
AVDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
AVDX opened at 12.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 13.18. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 8.15 and a twelve month high of 27.43.
AvidXchange Company Profile
AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.