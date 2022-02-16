AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 25.44.

AVDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

AVDX opened at 12.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 13.18. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 8.15 and a twelve month high of 27.43.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The firm had revenue of 65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 61.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

