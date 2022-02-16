Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Avient has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avient to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Shares of Avient stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,690. Avient has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avient will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Avient by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Avient by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Avient by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Avient by 617.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

