Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $171.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.50 and a 200-day moving average of $174.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $545.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 95.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 192,959 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAR. Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.67.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

