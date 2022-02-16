Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Avista has raised its dividend payment by 13.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Avista has a payout ratio of 71.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avista to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

AVA opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. Avista has a one year low of $37.57 and a one year high of $49.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Avista by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avista by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Avista by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 69,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

