Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Avista has raised its dividend payment by 13.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Avista has a payout ratio of 71.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avista to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

AVA opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. Avista has a one year low of $37.57 and a one year high of $49.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Avista by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avista by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Avista by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 69,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Dividend History for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

