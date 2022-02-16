Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.450-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.54 billion.

AVT traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.33. 386,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,958. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Avnet has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth approximately $592,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

