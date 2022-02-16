Axa S.A. Acquires 10,319 Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.69% of Achilles Therapeutics worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,014,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,799 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 43.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Achilles Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

NASDAQ ACHL opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.41 and a quick ratio of 19.41. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.33.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

