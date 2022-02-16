Axa S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $62,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RSG opened at $118.46 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.63.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

