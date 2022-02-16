Axa S.A. Sells 7,200 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Sanmina worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SANM shares. Bank of America lowered Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti started coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.46. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

