Axa S.A. Trims Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,443 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,041 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,905 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $194.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.91.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

