Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $193 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.96 million.

NASDAQ ACLS traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.44. 4,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,926. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.60.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $225,836.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $651,266 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

