Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 110.57%.
Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Aytu Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aytu Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Aytu Biopharma Company Profile
Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
