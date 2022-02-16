Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 110.57%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Aytu Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aytu Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYTU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 793.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 335,625 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aytu Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 35,994 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

