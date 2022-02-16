AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Stock Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.83% of AZZ worth $24,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in AZZ by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 38,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

AZZ stock opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.80.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

