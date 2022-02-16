B. Riley Weighs in on Applied Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Applied Materials in a report released on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Applied Materials stock opened at $139.84 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.74 and a 200-day moving average of $142.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

