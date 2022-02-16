Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,080,000 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the January 15th total of 7,320,000 shares. Approximately 29.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $143,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

BKKT opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Bakkt has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $50.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bakkt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Bakkt Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

