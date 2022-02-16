Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $492,000 Stake in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of RGC Resources worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 72,912 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGCO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on RGC Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

RGC Resources stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

