Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90,053 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 253,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,107,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,049,000 after acquiring an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $48.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

