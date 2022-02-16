Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $3.75 Million in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Calix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Calix by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,686 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,092,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Calix by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 491,455 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,793,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Calix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

CALX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Westpark Capital upped their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.88.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $1,618,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $80.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.