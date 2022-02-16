Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.34 Million Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,032 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Winnebago Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $49,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 19.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

NYSE:WGO opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

WGO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.